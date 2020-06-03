Parliament exposes Ato Forson over GH¢280.3m coronavirus cash

By Prince Antwi June 3, 2020

Parliament has disclosed that allegations by NDC MP for Ejumako Enyan Essiam that a question he filed in the House on details of funds allocated for the COVID-19 fight during the lockdown is yet to be answered – weeks later – are false.

A statement from the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, indicates that the MP, Cassiel Ato Forson, has not filed any such question on the expenditure returns on GH¢280.3 million allocated during the coronavirus period.

“The Honourable Member was speaking on JoyFM’s 6:00 pm News on Monday, June 1, 2020. From our records in Parliament, there is no specific Question with the said amount filed by the Honourable Member or any Member for that matter,” the statement clarified.

According to the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, when the MP was approached on the matter, he was only able to refer to a statement filed earlier by a member of the Minority seeking to “ask the Minister of Health what emergency preparedness and response plan the Ministry has put in place to help contain the spread of COVID-19 virus and the details of how the 100 million dollars announced by the President will be spent.”

Read the full statement from the Parliament below.

Source: Ghanaweb

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