Parliament passes NACOC bill granting licenses for cannabis cultivation

By Prince Antwi July 12, 2023

Parliament has passed the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023, bringing significant changes to the cultivation of cannabis for industrial and medicinal purposes.

The amended bill grants the Ministry of Interior the authority to issue licenses for the cultivation of cannabis, thereby enabling the utilization of this plant for various beneficial applications.

This development comes after the Supreme Court invalidated provisions within the Narcotic Control Commission Act that permitted the cultivation of specific types of cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes.

The court contended that these provisions contravened Article 106 of the 1992 Constitution. Despite an appeal filed by the Office of the Attorney-General, the Supreme Court dismissed the review application in a narrow 5-4 decision.

During the parliamentary debates surrounding the amendment of the bill, Members of Parliament emphasized the importance of cultivating certain types of cannabis.

They underscored the potential benefits that can be derived from harnessing the properties of cannabis for industrial and medicinal uses.

With the passage of the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023, the Ministry of Interior will now have the responsibility of issuing licenses for cannabis cultivation, facilitating the growth of this industry and opening avenues for further exploration of its potential.

Source: citifmonline

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Latest News news

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Older man in a dark suit and light blue tie smiles on a stage with a blue backdrop.
    Archives
    Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter criticizes 2026 World Cup host nations amid visa restrictions
    Education
    Ghana Opens New Doors for Law Graduates as Legal Education System Undergoes Historic Overhaul
    Education
    Court Strikes Down GTEC’s Bid to Strip Recognition From UNEM Degrees, Orders Full Reversal
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31