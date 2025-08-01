1 hour ago

Parliament has passed the Social Protection Bill 2025, which aims to establish a Social Protection Fund to create a legal framework for social protection programmes designed to improve accessibility and equity in delivering social services to vulnerable populations.

The bill, which faced strong opposition from the Minority in Parliament on Wednesday, July 30, was challenged on the grounds of insufficient quorum during the proceedings. Despite this, the bill was passed, allowing for the establishment of the Social Protection Fund to mobilise financial resources for managing emergencies and delivering social protection programmes.

The fund will support key social initiatives, including the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme, the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Basic Education Capitation Grants, and the National Health Insurance Exemption, among others.

In her remarks on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, July 31, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, emphasised the significance of the bill.

“This bill will give legal backing and strengthen regulations of many social intervention initiatives in the country.”