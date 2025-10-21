1 hour ago

Ghana’s Parliament is set for a heated session as lawmakers prepare to revisit the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, following its reintroduction by a bipartisan group of 10 MPs on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

The renewed push, jointly led by Sam George, MP for Ningo-Prampram, and John Ntim Fordjour, MP for Assin South, seeks to revive the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, which aims to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities, advocacy, and funding.

Under the proposed law, individuals found guilty of same-sex acts could face up to three years in prison, while those promoting or financing such activities risk up to ten years’ imprisonment.

Supporters of the bill maintain that it upholds Ghanaian cultural and moral values, while critics — including international human rights bodies and the United Nations — have described it as discriminatory and unconstitutional.

The bill’s earlier progress was stalled by Supreme Court injunctions, but its sponsors are determined to keep it alive within the legislative process, despite the pending legal challenge.

Analysts say the bipartisan support behind the reintroduction reflects the bill’s broad political appeal, even as it remains one of the most divisive topics in Ghanaian public discourse.

Once tabled, the Speaker of Parliament is expected to refer it to the Committee on Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs for further consideration, setting the stage for intense national debate between faith-based organizations backing the bill and human rights groups mobilizing to oppose it.