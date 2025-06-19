5 hours ago

Parliament is set to reconvene on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, for the Third Meeting of the First Session of the 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

In a formal notice issued by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Members of Parliament (MPs) have been directed to report to the chamber by 2:00 p.m. at Parliament House in Accra.

The announcement, made in accordance with Order 58 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, marks the official end of the legislative recess and the resumption of parliamentary business.

The upcoming session is expected to focus on a range of critical national issues, including the consideration of government business, committee reports, and urgent legislative matters.

The previous meeting of Parliament before the break saw intense debates on Ghana’s economic recovery strategies and growing concerns over public financial management. Lawmakers are anticipated to revisit these discussions as part of their legislative and oversight duties in the new sitting.