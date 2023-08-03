2 hours ago

Parliament is set to commence sittings on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

This will commence the Third Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

In a letter dated October 11, to notify MPs, the Clerk to Parliament, Cyril. K.O Nsiah said, “In pursuant to the standing order 32(2) of the Parliament of Ghana, I Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, Clerk to Parliament, hereby notify Hon. Members of Parliament that the third Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth republic shall commence on Tuesday, 3Ist October 2023 at Ten O’Clock in the forenoon at Parliament House. Accra”.

Parliament went on recess on August 3, 2023.