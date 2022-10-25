2 hours ago

The Parliament of Ghana resumes today, October 25, 2022 to completing its business for the last quarter of 2022.

This will be the Third Meeting of the Second Session of the Eight Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Sitting will officially commence at ten O’clock in the forenoon.

The highlight of this meeting would be the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government for the next year in the midst of the current economic challenges faced by the country.

Meanwhile, the Public Affairs Director of Parliament, Madam Kate Addo, in a press release noted that this meeting would consider a total of 66 bills.

These include among others: the Ghana Housing Authority Bill, 2022; Minerals and Mining (Amendment), 2022; Small Scale Mining Bill, 2022; the Affirmative Action Bill, 2022; and the Petroleum Revenue Management (Amendment Bill), 2022.

Additionally, a Private Members Bill on the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was referred to the Council of State, will be presented before the House.

