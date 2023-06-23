1 hour ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has directed the Business Committee of the house to schedule a debate on the Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 for either next week Tuesday or Thursday.

The bill was presented to Parliament on March 31, 2023, by the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

Its objective is to criminalize LGBT activities and provide protection for children and victims involved in such acts.

During deliberations on the Business Statement presented by the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Joseph Osei-Owusu, announced this information to the house.

“The Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 be programmed to come on Tuesday, June 27 or Thursday, June 29, whatever it is, it must be on the order paper next week either Tuesday or Thursday. These are the directives from the Speaker. A number of civil society organizations, political watchers and constitutional watchers have interest in this, and they will be watching this House,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline