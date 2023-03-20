Parliament settles GH¢8m out of GH¢13m owed ECG to avoid disconnection

Parliament has settled about GH¢8 million out of the GH¢13 million it owed the Electricity Company of Ghana to avoid disconnection.

The partial payment was made when the revenue mobilization taskforce from ECG visited the legislative house of Ghana with the intent of taking the law-making house off the national power grid.

The exercise is part of the power distributor’s effort to recover over GH¢5 billion of debt accrued by private and state institutions for non-payment since August last year.

The exercise began today, March 20, 2023, after ECG announced the closure of its main offices except for customer support departments in order to embark on a one-month-long exercise.

The taskforce is currently heading to another institution.

Source: citifmonline