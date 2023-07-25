12 hours ago

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, has been summoned to appear before the House on August 1, 2023, to provide detailed information on the incident following the alleged police brutalities that resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man, Yussif Salawudeen in Asawase.

The Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, raised the issue during a session in Parliament.

Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka appealed to the House to invite the Interior Minister to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of the young man and requested an independent investigation due to concerns over previous police inquiries.

“I am making a request to this House to invite the Interior Minister to update the House from the Police’s end on what truly happened and led to the death of this young man and to also request that we may have to independently investigate because it has been proven again and again that each time we leave it to the police, they don’t get to do anything.”

Muntaka also expressed his concern about the violent reaction of some youth who attacked the Asawase police station in response to the incident.

He urged them to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands, emphasizing that violence and property damage would not bring justice.

“I want to call on the irate youth that two wrongs do not make a right, and so we should all remember that there are bad nuts everywhere, and so we should not take the law into our own hands and vandalise properties.”

The First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, presiding over the session, ruled in favour of the appeal, directing the Interior Minister to address the House on August 1, 2023.

The purpose of the Minister's appearance is to provide the Parliament with a comprehensive account of the situation and to facilitate further actions accordingly.