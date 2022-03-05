6 hours ago

Parliament is likely to consider the Electronic Transaction Bill (E-Levy Bill), 2021 next week.

Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader, announced that the E-Levy Bill falls under the programmmes proposed for consideration by the House next week.

Presenting the Business Statement of the House for the Seventh Week of the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, Mr Afenyo-Markin said it was important to bring to the attention of Members of the House that the E-Levy falls under the programmes they had proposed for the seventh week.

“So, as and when it is supposed to be taken, members would be noticed,” the Deputy Majority Leader said.

He added: “So, once we see that papers and response could be laid and motions could be taken; papers and reports include bills that had come and committee works, so it is at large and all that. So, Mr Speaker, members should be rest assured that they will be on notice. There will be no surprises here.

On the proposed scrapping road tolls contained in the 2022 Budget Statement, Mr Afenyo Markin said: “So, if members want to know about road tolls, and why road tolls are not being taken, of course, in the 2022 budget there is zero rate for 2022.

“And then also even as we delay in the E-Levy, you know we’ve already passed the Appropriation Bill, Government is spending, and even as we delay as a house Government has already lost January and February revenues.

“So, I believe that when the time comes, we will do the needful to let the people of Ghana know that we mean business.”

Mr Kofi Iddie Adams, the Member of Parliament for Buem, said the Minority side wanted a specific date on which the E-Levy Bill would be considered by the House.

He said his side had been insisting that the E-Levy Bill be brought to the House for Members to determine; stating that the Minority were not the ones causing the delay on the E-Levy and that the Finance Minister was out there doing consultations on it.