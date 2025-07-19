19 minutes ago

In a major step toward enhancing public access to legislative proceedings and strengthening democratic accountability, Ghana’s Parliament is moving closer to the full operationalisation of its own dedicated television channel, dubbed GH Parliament TV.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Parliamentary Broadcasting Department under the Public Affairs Subdivision, seeks to bring real-time parliamentary activities to citizens across the country.

On Thursday, a crucial internal strategy meeting was held between the Broadcasting Department and the Legislative Management Services, led by Deputy Clerk to Parliament, Camilo Pwamang.

The engagement was part of a wider stakeholder outreach initiative to update key units within Parliament on the technical and strategic progress made toward establishing the channel.

Significant Milestones Reached

During the session, the Broadcasting Department presented a comprehensive progress report, highlighting key achievements to date.

These include the establishment of a fully functional television studio within the parliamentary complex, recruitment and onboarding of production and editorial staff, and the development of program formats tailored to legislative content.

The department also outlined continuing technical enhancements to support both live and recorded broadcasts.

A roadmap for content creation was shared, detailing how various parliamentary departments will collaborate to ensure accurate, timely, and engaging coverage of legislative sessions, committee hearings, interviews, and civic education programming.

Strategic Vision and Institutional Support

Deputy Clerk Camilo Pwamang praised the Broadcasting Department for its diligence and strategic vision.

He assured the team of the Legislative Management Service’s commitment to supporting the initiative, describing GH Parliament TV as a crucial tool in bridging the gap between the Legislature and the Ghanaian public.

“Parliament must be seen and heard clearly. This TV platform is more than just a communications channel—it’s a public trust. Through it, Ghanaians will not only witness lawmaking in real time but also understand the processes that shape our democracy,” Pwamang stated.

He underscored the need for coordination across departments and emphasized adherence to professional broadcasting standards to ensure the platform serves as a credible source of parliamentary information.

Background: The Push for Legislative Transparency

The idea of a parliamentary TV channel has long been part of the Legislature’s broader communications strategy aimed at improving transparency and demystifying the work of lawmakers.

While many parliamentary proceedings are currently covered by media houses or streamed online in limited form, coverage has often lacked consistency and depth.

Calls for a dedicated channel gained renewed urgency following heightened public scrutiny of parliamentary decisions in recent years.

Citizens and civil society organisations have increasingly demanded greater access to legislative debates, committee deliberations, and oversight functions.

With the successful launch of GH Parliament TV, Ghana would join a growing number of democratic nations—including the UK, South Africa, and Kenya—that operate state-backed legislative television platforms to foster openness and civic engagement.

What Comes Next

The Broadcasting Department’s next steps include finalising technical test runs, expanding training for staff, and launching a pilot programming schedule.

There are also plans to build partnerships with state broadcasters and private media to amplify reach and ensure distribution on multiple platforms.

Once fully launched, GH Parliament TV is expected to broadcast live sittings, documentaries, interviews with MPs, educational programs on legislative procedures, and public forums.

The service will play a central role in reshaping how Ghanaians interact with parliamentary processes—shifting from hearsay to firsthand observation.

In an era where citizen trust in governance is increasingly tied to access and transparency, GH Parliament TV could emerge as a pivotal institution in Ghana’s democratic architecture.