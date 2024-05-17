2 hours ago

Parliament is set to reconvene today May 17, 2024 for an emergency session.

The recall follows a petition from the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, requesting the session to address outstanding government business.

In a letter directed to the Speaker by the Majority leader, reference was made to Article 112(3) and Order 53 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, which authorises 15 per cent of the House members to request Parliament’s recall.

The Majority Caucus aims to tackle several key items, including considering a motion for an “Additional Financing Agreement between GoG and the IDA for an amount of US$150 million to finance the ongoing Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project” and also a “Request for Tax Exemption for selected beneficiaries under the 1D1F Programme.”