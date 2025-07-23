2 hours ago

Parliament’s Appointments Committee will on Friday, July 25, 2025, vet the final batch of deputy ministerial nominees appointed by President John Dramani Mahama to support his administration's governance agenda.

The nominees—drawn from various constituencies and backgrounds—are: Dorcas Affo Toffey, MP for Jomoro, as Deputy Minister-designate for Transport; James Gyakye Quayson, MP for Assin North, as Deputy Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs; Mohammed Adam Sukparu, MP for Sissala West, as Deputy Minister-designate for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations; and Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, MP for Essikado-Ketan, as Deputy Minister-designate for Health.

Their nomination is in accordance with Articles 78(1) and 79(1) of the 1992 Constitution, which empower the President to appoint ministers and their deputies in consultation with Parliament.

President Mahama formally communicated the nominations to the Speaker of Parliament, stressing the importance of building a competent and responsive executive arm to steer national development.

The nominees are expected to defend their suitability through responses on their expertise, leadership vision, and policy priorities in their respective sectors.

The outcome of the vetting will determine whether they are confirmed to assume office, contributing to the Mahama administration’s broader efforts to improve service delivery, digital infrastructure, healthcare, transport, and foreign relations.