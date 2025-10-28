9 hours ago

Parliament’s Appointments Committee will on Monday, November 10, 2025, vet Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie for appointment as Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana.

An official notice from Parliament stated that the vetting session will begin at 11:00 a.m. in Committee Rooms 1, 2, and 3 at the New Administration Block.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie was nominated by President John Dramani Mahama, and his appointment is subject to parliamentary approval in line with constitutional requirements.

The vetting will evaluate the nominee’s qualifications, experience, and suitability for the role before the committee submits its report to the plenary for consideration.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination follows the suspension of former Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.