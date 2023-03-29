1 hour ago

The passage of bill on the Promotion of Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values has received strong support from the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, but broadcaster Akwasi Nsiah has his own concerns.

While discussing the matter on Asem Yi Di Ka on the Badwam show on Wednesday, the outspoken host asserted that Parliament will reject the anti-LGBTQ bill if the voting is done in secret.

He pointed out that although he has a lot of respect for the August House, he cannot ignore the fact that the MPs who constitute the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic can't be relied upon when it comes to financial matters.

"I will never disrespect Parliament, but i can say without mixed of numbers that this 8th Parliament of Ghana can't be trusted when money is involved," he claimed.

He continued, "Mr. Speaker, with all due respect, the voting on the day of passing the bill should not be done in secret since Ghanaians will be disappointed if it results in Parliament rejecting the bill."

He made use of the platform to ask for a reconsideration of the secret balloting procedure in Parliament, arguing that MPs should only be there to represent Ghanaians and not themselves.

"In fact, I'm having challenge with the secret voting system Parliament because MPs are in the House to represent Ghanaians in all 275 constituencies, not themselves, why secret voting, then?" He questioned.

Watch him in the video below: