1 hour ago

Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture Hon. Kwaku Agyenim Boateng has commended the Ghana Football Association for taking steps to understand who we are as a football nation.

The Berekum West Member of Parliament (MP) was speaking at the launch of the Ghana Football Philosophy on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The law-maker who received a copy of the book on behalf of the Committee praised the GFA for putting together such an important document.

‘’We are very grateful for this enterprise and I believe DNA is everything. It’s one thing we don’t take seriously in our part of the world but understanding why we do things the way we do them is very important. So I am happy you are trying to understand what our DNA is’’ the Hon. MP said.

‘’Its work in progress, we are going to have a look at it. Our policy position will be, we will comment on it, the members are here, and we will have meetings related to this particular project and come out with our own position’’.

‘’It’s a move in the right direction and we are grateful for the initiative’’ he added.

The Ghana Football DNA will be the coaching and playing philosophy of Ghana Football going forward.

The Ghana Football philosophy identifies how we play, the current trends in football, our strengths and weaknesses, and an implementation plan to get to where we want to be with our game.