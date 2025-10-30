1 hour ago

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Energy, led by its Chairman and Member of Parliament for Ho West, Emmanuel Bedzrah, has concluded a working visit to Tullow Ghana’s Jubilee and TEN oil fields in the Western Region.

The visit provided lawmakers with an in-depth understanding of Tullow’s offshore operations and its broader contributions to the development and sustainability of Ghana’s oil and gas sector.

Before embarking on the offshore tour, the Committee received a comprehensive briefing on Tullow’s business operations and future investment plans, including collaborative efforts by its partners to boost production and deliver long-term value for Ghana and its stakeholders.

A key component of these plans includes reducing operational costs in the TEN field through efficiency measures that will help unlock investment for more than 200 billion cubic feet of gas.

Additionally, the extension of the DWT and WCPT licenses is expected to generate over US$900 million in revenue for the state and facilitate up to US$2 billion in new investments, covering subsea and facility upgrades as well as the drilling of 20 new wells.

Sustainability remained a major highlight of discussions. Tullow Ghana has made notable strides in reducing gas flaring, is on track to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030, and has invested over US$40 million in decarbonising its offshore vessels.

Accompanied by Tullow Ghana’s Managing Director, Jean-Medard Madama, the Committee toured the TEN FPSO production facility, inspected the gas compression plant, and observed an offloading operation involving an offtake tanker.

Lawmakers also interacted with Tullow personnel and representatives from key state institutions onboard — including the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), and MODEC.

As part of the visit, a delegation led by Tullow’s Deputy Managing Director, Cynthia Lumor, toured several of the company’s community development projects.

These included education infrastructure initiatives, where Tullow has invested about US$10 million over the past five years to construct classrooms and dormitories for schools such as Methodist Senior High and Takoradi Senior High School.

The group also visited the Jubilee Technical Training Centre at Takoradi Technical University, a joint-venture project designed to develop Ghanaian technical capacity for the energy industry.

In addition, the delegation inspected two of 12 newly constructed kindergarten schools built by Tullow across seven coastal districts — the Holy Child Kindergarten and Nkotompo Kindergarten — reflecting the company’s commitment to community welfare and early childhood education.

The lawmakers commended Tullow Ghana for its operational progress, environmental initiatives, and strong emphasis on local participation in the industry. They also pledged continued parliamentary support for policies that promote the sustainable growth of Ghana’s oil and gas sector.

Other members of the delegation included Aboagye Kwame George, Ranking Member and MP for Asene Manso Akroso; Albert Tetteh Nyakotey, MP for Yilo Krobo; Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, MP for Kpong Balweshie; Michael Kwasi Aidoo, MP for Oforikrom; and Committee Clerks Olivia Asante and Frank Diaba.