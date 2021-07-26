9 hours ago

The West African Regional Director of Worldreader Africa, Ethel Sackitey has urged private individuals and corporate institutions to partner with her outfit to promote education and technology [Edtech] in rural areas.

Speaking during the EdTech Monday segment on the Citi Breakfast Show, Ethel Sackitey stated that there is a need to build a system of actors who can contribute to Edtech and push it to deprived areas in the country.

“We need partnership. Worldreaders, as an organisation, we can’t do it alone and that’s why we need partners to come on board. We need to build an ecosystem of actors within education, Edtech and other development partners, NGOs, corporate entities, and we need to work together to help address the issues. But apart from that, We’ve had a number of philanthropic support coming elsewhere.”

She also called on more people to contribute to technology so that Edtech can be made accessible for people in challenging areas.

“What we need to do is if we can look elsewhere and try and support our own, where high networking individuals and corporations who could contribute for us to go to the hinterlands to the underserved communities so that we can deal with the issues of equity and cost. We need to build and forge stronger partnerships so that we can work together and address this challenge of cost.”

EdTech Monday is an initiative of the Mastercard Foundation Regional Centre for Teaching and Learning in ICT.

About the Mastercard Foundation

The Mastercard Foundation works with visionary organisations to enable young people in Africa and in Indigenous communities in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. It is one of the largest private foundations in the world with a mission to advance learning and promote financial inclusion to create an inclusive and equitable world. The Foundation was created by Mastercard in 2006 as an independent organisation with its own Board of Directors and management.

In Ghana, after more than a decade working with the private sector and government to promote financial inclusion and education through its Scholars Program, the Mastercard Foundation launched Young Africa Works, a 10-year strategy to enable 3 million young Ghanaians, particularly young women, to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030.

Young Africa Works in Ghana aims to:



Enable the growth of women-owned enterprises through business development services, access to finance, and access to markets.



Enable young people to acquire skills that are needed by businesses in growing sectors of the economy, and strengthen the quality of education to prepare students for the world of work.



Scale digital training and strengthen technology-focused employment opportunities.

EdTech Monday is one of the initiatives of the Foundation’s Regional Centre for Teaching and Learning in ICT, aimed at leveraging technology to advance teaching and learning.

Source: citifmonline.com