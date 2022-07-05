1 hour ago

Floodwaters have taken over major streets in Accra and some homes following heavy rains on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Portions of the Central Business District, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Sahara, Odawna, Shiashie, Mateheko, Kaneshie First Light, among other areas, were all not spared by the floodwaters.

Some persons took to social media to express their frustrations at the level of flooding in the capital city, as it seems to have become an annual ritual.