1 hour ago

A part of the Bubuashie Orgle road has been blocked to traffic after an accident involving three vehicles, Sunday.

One of the drivers who collapsed on the spot has been rushed to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses told Joy News that the speeding Yango vehicle had a head-on collision with a Mercedes-Benz with registration number GR-2010 -17.

The Benz then hit another ongoing car causing a hold on the road.

Source: myjoyonline.com