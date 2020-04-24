1 hour ago

Parts of the Central Business District (CBD) of Takoradi in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) got flooded following a downpour.

As of 1330 hours, many of the residents in various suburbs of the Metropolis were draining floodwaters in their homes and stores.

The downpour, which lasted for about one-hour was accompanied by severe winds that particularly affected the Accra station in and others.

The floodwaters broke into homes, stores, and offices, destroying property and leaving many stranded.

The road leading to the Takoradi Airport was nearly submerged due to choked gutters with refuse from the shoulders of the road.

Many of the affected residents attributed the flood to choked, narrow and shallow gutters and the poor drainage system in the Metropolis.

At the Busumakura Street joining the Wiawso Highway and close to the Mankesim White house, a second-hand goods dealer who gave her name as Auntie Konadu, told the Ghana News Agency that her store which was near the Tobinco Pharmacy got flooded to a height of about two metres with property worth hundreds of cedis destroyed.

When the GNA visited the Western Hydraulics shop near the Melcom shop, the owner, Mr Smart Mensah bemoaned that it took him and his team several hours to drain the floodwaters outside his shop, adding that most stores around the Mankessim White House were flooded.

A resident at the Essikafo-Ambantem No. 2 Electoral Area, another major flood-prone area in the Metropolis, Auntie Awo also lamented that the area got flooded, but did not destroy any personal belongings.

A source told the GNA that most gutters in and around the Central Business District and especially the Mankessim White House area were choked for long, thereby causing floods even with the slightest downpour.

GNA