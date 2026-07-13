Passengers to experience faster security screening at Accra Int’l Aiport

Passengers travelling through Accra International Airport (AIA) will soon experience faster and more convenient security screening following the installation of new state-of-the-art screening equipment at the airport’s international terminals.

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced the deployment of advanced aviation security screening technology at the passenger security checkpoints in Terminals 2 and 3, a move expected to significantly improve passenger convenience while strengthening airport security.

The upgrade forms part of GACL’s ongoing efforts to modernise airport operations and align Ghana’s aviation security infrastructure with evolving international standards.

Accra international Airport has, in recent years, undergone extensive expansion and modernization aimed at positioning Ghana as a leading aviation hub in West Africa.

The introduction of advanced screening technology represents another major milestone in improving efficiency, reducing passenger waiting times and enhancing overall airport security.

In a public notice issued by the management of Ghana Airports Company Limited, the company explained that the newly installed equipment has been designed to provide more effective security screening while making the passenger experience more seamless.

One of the most significant changes is that passengers will no longer be required to remove laptops and other large electronic devices from their cabin baggage during security screening.

Under the previous system, travellers were expected to place such electronic devices in separate trays for inspection before passing through security checkpoints.

The new technology will also allow most passengers to keep their shoes and belts on while passing through security. GACL, however, clarified that security officers may still request passengers to remove these items where additional screening becomes necessary based on security profiling or other operational requirements.

Another major improvement concerns the screening of liquids, aerosols and gels (LAGs). Passengers will now be permitted to leave these items inside their cabin baggage during the screening process, eliminating the need to remove them separately for inspection.

Nevertheless, GACL emphasised that existing international aviation security regulations remain in force, meaning that liquids exceeding 100 millilitres per container are still prohibited in carry-on luggage.

To further improve efficiency at the security checkpoints, the airport has also introduced an Automatic Tray Return System, which automatically returns security trays to passengers after screening.

The system is expected to speed up the repacking process, reduce congestion around screening areas and improve the overall flow of passengers through the terminals.

According to GACL, the migration to the new security screening system will be carried out gradually.

During the transition period, the advanced equipment will operate alongside the existing screening procedures to ensure a smooth implementation without disrupting airport operations.

The company has therefore appealed to passengers, airlines and all airport stakeholders to cooperate with security personnel as the phased rollout of the new technology begins in the coming days.

Airport authorities believe the investment will not only strengthen the aviation security framework but also enhance the travel experience by reducing delays, simplifying screening procedures and bringing Kotoka International Airport closer to global best practices in passenger facilitation.