Pastor Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku widely known as “Apraku My Daughter” has died.

He is said to have departed to eternity on Wednesday, May 20. According to a source close to the family, he was found dead in his room.

The caretaker and some neighbours were said to have broken into the room after they noticed he had not stepped out, neither had he responded to their resounding calls. After gaining access, they found his lifeless body in the room.

The preacher gained popularity in the late 90s and early 2000s. He was known across the country and had over 25 branches with huge number of followings.

About a month ago, he was rumoured to have died. The preacher after news of his demise went rife expressed utmost shocked at the announcement and asked the general public to disregard the reports.

"Oh, that is how the world is. I am alive. This is me. It has been announced on the radio that I'm dead, but it is not true. I am speaking from Kasoa at the moment," a hale and hearty Mr Apraku said in an interview with Kofi TV.