3 hours ago

A 36-year-old Pastor of the Faith Christian Ministry at Ofaakor in the Central Region is in the grips of the Ofaakor Police Command for allegedly assaulting three girls below the age of 16 sexually.

According to police sources, Ebenezer Kuma under the guise of being a movie director lured the girls and had sex with them with the promise of making them movie actors.

Police say the suspect upon sensing that they had got wind of his escapades attempted escaping to his hideout at Ofaakor Alico River but was arrested.

The Ofaakor District Police Commander, DSP Samuel Amfoh, speaking to Citi News about the arrest, said, “It is true that one pastor by name Ebenezer Kuma who resides at Alico at Ofaakor has sexually assaulted three girls who are below the ages of 16. He recruited these girls under the guise of training them to become film actors since he claims to be a film producer.”

“After a complaint was made at the police station, the suspect attempted to escape, but we managed to arrest him from his hide-out. The girls also admitted that the man had on several occasions sexually assaulted them.”