The Ofaakor Circuit Court presided over by his lordship, Ebenezer Osei Darko has remanded into police custody suspect Ebenezer Kuma, who is alleged to have sexually assaulted three teenage girls under the guise of mentoring them to become film actors.

He has been charged with defilement.

The suspect, who is also the head Pastor of Faith Christian Ministry according to Citi News sources, has on several occasions sexually assaulted the teenagers but was arrested by the police after an official complaint was made.

Police say the suspect, upon sensing that they had got wind of his escapades, attempted to escape to his hideout at Ofaakor Alico River but was arrested.

The Ofaakor District Police Commander, DSP Samuel Amfoh, expressed worry over parents leaving their children to attend churches without proper scrutiny, thus urging them to be vigilant.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview, DSP Samuel Amfoh indicated that the suspect will reappear again in court on April 1, 2022.

“Ebenezer Kuma was arraigned and has been remanded. He is to reappear before the court on April 1, 2022. Only one person committed the act, so there’s no need to look for another person. Parents should take very good care of their children. Social media is training the kids more than the parents. Parents should make sure that they monitor their children, especially when they leave them with mobile phones,” he added.