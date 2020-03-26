1 hour ago

Motivational Speaker and President of IYES Ghana, Pastor Brian Amoateng has apologised for his comments in a Facebook Live video where he said it was not the responsibility of the church to purchase hand sanitisers for members.

In the viral video response to a social media user who asked him to provide hand sanitisers to the public using some benefits from his church, Pastor Amoateng said, “…we don’t even have money, we are struggling to pay our rent, where are we going to get money to buy hand sanitizers? “It is not the responsibility of the church to buy sanitizers for you because you give offering. It’s not! You give offering to God to receive a blessing from God and not the church,” he answered.

His comments attracted widespread condemnation, but he has since come out to clarify the comments.

Pastor Amoateng now says he is not against churches giving out hand sanitizer to its members and the general public.

He says a minute of the hour-long video was taken and shared on social media, placing him in a bad light.