11 hours ago

A 53-year-old pastor has been remanded into custody again following his lawyer’s failure to appear in court when he was brought from custody on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Pastor John Amoah has been charged for defiling a 13-year-old student and getting her pregnant in the process.

The Bolgatanga Circuit Court presided over by His Worship Alexander Graham, remanded the suspect into custody to reappear on Wednesday, 13, 2022.

Dailyguidenetwork.com reports that this was after the court on Wednesday, June 17, 2022, remanded Pastor John Amoah into custody against the plea of his lawyer.

At an earlier hearing of the case, the prosecution officer, Inspector Regina Ali Agong read the facts of the case.

According to the prosecution, about five years ago, the suspect was working as an administrator in the victim’s former primary school, where he assisted the victim to pay her school fees and offered her other social support.

The prosecution said when the victim was promoted to Junior High School, the suspect assisted her to gain admission into a different school because her primary school did not have JHS attached.

The suspect, according to Inspector Agong, then convinced the family of the victim to allow her to live with him so that he could help improve her academic performance, which the family agreed to.

The girl came to stay with the suspect and his wife at their marital home at Zuarungu, which created a cordial relation between the pastor’s family and that of the girl.

In December 2021, when the wife of the suspect had left home for Bible School, the suspect allegedly took advantage and started having sexual intercourse with the victim which resulted in pregnancy.

According to the prosecutor, the information got to the attention of the complainant, who is a staff of the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council. She then reported the case to the Upper East Regional Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted having sexual intercourse with the victim. He was charged for defilement under the criminal Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.

Source: Ghanaweb