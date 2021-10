6 hours ago

The Pastor, Stephen Kwesi Appiah aka Jesus Ahuofe of the New Life Kingdom Chapel, who prophesied Shatta Wale’s shooting incident has been granted bail.

He has been charged for causing fear and panic with his prediction of a shooting incident involving dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale on October 18, 2021.

An Accra Circuit Court on Monday morning granted him bail in the sum of GHc100,000.

Source: graphic.com.gh