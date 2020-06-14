9 hours ago

Ghanaian singer, Patapaa Amisty, has waded into the racism fight with a bitter experience he encountered in Germany.

The artiste, born Justice Amoah, disclosed how he was maltreated as a black man in a German hospital he had visited with his sick girlfriend.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Ahosepe Show, the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker said when they traveled back to Germany after a visit to Ghana, his girlfriend took ill.

According to him, it was around 10:pm Ghana time when his girlfriend, Queen Patapeezy’s discomfort worsened and as caring as he could be, he followed her to the health facility.

To his dismay, upon seeing him, the doctor, in German language, questioned his presence for being black, and moreover since he was not a patient.

The singer added that he was saddened by the incident considering how hospitable Ghanaians are when it comes to the White community in the homeland.

To corroborate his story in the same interview, Queen Patapeezy expressed disappointment in how the doctor was interested in sacking Patapaa from the facility than attending to her.

“The doctor warned I will not be taken care of if he stays around but I also couldn’t watch them sack him so I left without any medical attention,” she said.