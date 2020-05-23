3 hours ago

Award winning Hip Life artist Patapaa Amisty will be releasing a song for Cheetah FC, a division two club based in Kasoa to promote the club's brand.

Patapaa who has been signed on as an ambassador for Cheetah FC, announces his affiliation with a Jama song for the club titled "Cheetah FC" set to be released soon

Cheetah FC can now boast of six ambassadors with the like of Kofi Kinaata, TeePhlow , Keche, Yaw Dabo, and Vivian Okyere signed up to promote the club brand

