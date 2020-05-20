1 hour ago

It appears Patience Nyarko is allergic to Joe Mettle.

The Ghanaian gospel musician has walked out of an interview after Joe Mettle’s name was mentioned.

In a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, Patience Nyarko became furious after a Joy News reporter asked whether Joe Mettle’s ‘Bo Noo Ni’ song is a Methodist or Pentecostal song.

This was after the gospel singer had confirmed that she knows Joe composed the song.

When the interviewer drew her attention that based on a research done by Ghanaweekend, Joe Mettle has written about forty songs, Patient asked her to add sixty to it to make hundred songs.

Following that, Patience Nyarko who was visibly emotional asked the interviewer not to push her and she suddenly walked out of the camera.

For some days now, Patience Nyarko has been ranting about how Joe Mettle samples hymns from the Methodist and Pentecost church when coming out with songs.