Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei has formally rejected her inclusion in Ghana’s restructured delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, citing a lack of consultation, procedural impropriety, and potential political fallout.

In a strongly worded letter to the Speaker of Parliament dated July 22, 2025, Appiagyei expressed her disapproval of a move that would see her replace Minority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, who is currently serving as a Deputy Speaker in the regional legislative body.

According to Appiagyei, not only was she not consulted, but she never consented to be considered as a replacement.

“I was neither consulted nor did I give my consent to be considered as a replacement for the Minority Leader,” she wrote, warning that the development appeared to be “a calculated effort to cause division” between herself and Afenyo-Markin.

She emphasized her continued support for his leadership and questioned the rationale behind his removal.

Earlier in the day, Parliament approved changes to Ghana’s ECOWAS delegation that controversially ousted Afenyo-Markin in favour of Appiagyei.

The reshuffle also saw Deputy Majority Leader George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan nominated as Third Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.

But Appiagyei challenged the legitimacy of the process, noting that it excluded her and the Minority Leader and was pushed through by the Majority without prior consultation.

She cited ECOWAS parliamentary statutes, which grant members fixed four-year terms that can only be terminated under defined circumstances such as resignation, assumption of executive office, or disqualification.

Afenyo-Markin, she argued, meets none of those conditions. “Any attempt to replace him… violates ECOWAS statutes,” she warned.

Appiagyei went further to criticize what she described as a breach of parliamentary convention and a lack of respect for due process.

While affirming her belief in gender representation in regional bodies, she rejected what she saw as the use of gender as a cover for politically motivated decisions.

“True inclusion must be built on transparent dialogue and not imposed at the expense of established norms,” she wrote.

She concluded by firmly declining the nomination and called on the Speaker and Clerk of Parliament to refrain from forwarding her name to the ECOWAS Parliament.

She urged that the original Minority representatives—Afenyo-Markin, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, and Bryan Acheampong—be retained, stating that such a decision would preserve unity, legality, and Ghana’s credibility in the regional body.