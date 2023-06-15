1 hour ago

In another impressive display, striker Patrick Agyemang found the back of the net once again for Crown Legacy FC on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, securing a 2-0 victory against Philadelphia Union II in the MLS Next Pro League.

The 22-year-old showcased his physical presence, skillfully fending off his marker before unleashing a powerful shot that beat the goalkeeper, sealing the win for his team.

This goal marks his third consecutive match with a goal to his name, highlighting his current outstanding form.

Just days earlier, Agyemang made a significant impact as a substitute for Charlotte FC.

In the MLS encounter against Seattle Sounders, he scored a crucial 89th-minute equalizer, salvaging a 3-3 draw for his team.

Building on his impressive performance, Agyemang earned a place in the starting lineup for Crown Legacy FC the following day.

Despite his goal in the 2-1 defeat against Columbus Crew II, his individual contribution demonstrated his ability to consistently find the back of the net.

Agyemang's recent goal-scoring streak reflects his growing confidence and form as a key player for Crown Legacy FC. His ability to impact games with crucial goals will undoubtedly be instrumental in his team's future matches.

As the season progresses, fans eagerly anticipate Agyemang's continued success and his potential to make a significant impact in the MLS Next Pro League.