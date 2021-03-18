59 minutes ago

The venerable Patrick Akoto has been appointed as the Director of Communication for the Ghana League clubs Association (GHALCA).

Already the experienced Sports journalist is the communications director of Ghana Premier League club Medeama SC and the editor of online Sports portal Ghanasoccernet.com.

Patrick Akoto is not new to the rigours and demands of the job as he has vast experience in the media business on radio, TV and online.

He has been tasked to resurrect the once vibrant GHALCA brand in the minds of football consumers as it was sometimes back.

The former Ghana Institute of Journalism graduate is not new to football administration as he was for years worked with Medeama and as a former administrative manager of the Ghana Olympic Committee.

Akoto has vast experience in the radio business having worked with at now defunct Choice FM and been mentored and coached by Ibrahim Saanie Daara former GFA Communications Director , BBC journalist and Dr Randy Abbey.