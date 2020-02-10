2 hours ago

Cabic Promotions, promoters of Ghanaian boxer Patrick Allottey have appealed to the Ghana Boxing Authority(GBA) to tamper justice with mercy by reducing the 6-month suspension of their client.

The highly rated fighter was smashed with a 6-months ban by the GBA, the sports governing body in Ghana after video of him fighting with with a Football fan in the course of a game at the Accra sports stadium, popped up on social media.

Allotey was subsequently summoned before the disciplinary committee of the GBA for a hearing after which his boxing license was temporarily revoked.

But with the boxer scheduled to bounce back into the ring for a world title showdown in the coming months, Cabic Promotions say they will appeal to the GBA to reduce the suspension so as to salvage his ailing career.

“The ban is going to affect Patrick Allotey because plans were far advanced as we were arranging a bout for him so as to bounce back in a big way after losing to Mexican opponent Jaime Munguia in California last year'", a source from Cabic Promotions was quoted to have said.

We will appeal to the disciplinary committee or GBA as an organization to reduce the ban to save his career as he is also a national asset and in contention to bring glory to the nation.”the source added.