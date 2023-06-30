7 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo, who recently completed his move from Sheriff Tiraspol, has expressed his ambition to assist Banik Ostrava in their quest to become Czech champions.

The 25-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Czech club during the summer transfer window.

Having previously won the double with Sheriff Tiraspol and gained valuable experience from participating in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, Kpozo intends to utilize his knowledge to guide Ostrava to success in the upcoming season.

"I played for Sehriff in Moldova. Actually I have a big experience from Sherrif, playing in Europe and Champions League qualifiers and playing against Manchester United, of course," he said.

"For me, I have many strengths especially one-v-one, running. I am here to help the club achieve its goals. Winning the league, that is why I am here,"he added.

The former Inter Allies player spent most of his time in Sweden with Ostersunds before moving to Moldova.

Meanwhile, the club's head of sports Luděk Mikloško is excited after Ostrava finally landed their target.

"We had been eyeing him since the winter and already during the winter break we were considering his arrival, but at that time we didn't want to reach out to the team. We continued to monitor him throughout the spring. Now the negotiations were partially accelerated by health problems on our left side, but that was not the only reason," said Miklosko.

"He is still a relatively young player who played tough matches in the Europa League last season, for example against Manchester United, and we believe that he will be another improvement in the quality of the squad for us," he added.

