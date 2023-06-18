2 hours ago

Black Stars defender Patrick Kpozo was handed his debut appearance in Ghana's penultimate game against Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifier.

He replaces Gideon Mensah who pulled out of the squad after sustaining an injury.

The Sheriff Tiraspol left-back is making his debut despite being called by coach Chris Hughton in the matches against Angola following his exploits in the Moldovan league.

Kpozo was named in the pre-World Cup squad but missed the tournament after the list was pruned to 26 for competition in Qatar.

He did not make an appearance in the first leg against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and neither did he make an appearance in Luanda in the 2023 AFCON qualifier last month.

Kpozo has made 24 appearances for Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol across all competitions.