12 minutes ago

Ghanaian left-back Patrick Kpozo, known for his performances with the Black Stars, has officially signed a two-year contract with Baník Ostrava, a prominent club in the Czech Republic's top-flight league.

Kpozo's transfer to the club was initially expected in January but fell through, leading to his decision to join at the end of the season.

Following his national team debut during Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Madagascar, Kpozo traveled to the Czech Republic to finalize the deal.

Baník Ostrava had been keeping a close eye on Kpozo since winter, with considerations for his arrival even during the winter break.

"We had been eyeing him since the winter and already during the winter break we were considering his arrival, but at that time we didn't want to reach out to the team. We continued to monitor him throughout the spring. Now the negotiations were partially accelerated by health problems on our left side, but that was not the only reason," said the head of the sports department of FC Baník Ostrava, Luděk Mikloško.

"He is still a relatively young player who played tough matches in the Europa League last season, for example against Manchester United, and we believe that he will be another improvement in the quality of the squad for us," he added.

