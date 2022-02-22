1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi scored his first goal for his new club Maccabi Netanya in the Israeli League game against Maccabi Petah Tikva since joining in January.

The Hanover 96 flop scored his first goal at his new club Maccabi Netanya in Israel, Maccabi Petah Tikva and Maccabi Netanya played out a 1-1 draw.

Following a goalless first half, Patrick Twumasi found the back of the net in the 84th minute to give Benny Lam’s Netanya a 1-0 lead.

However, just minutes later Aboubacar Doumbia beat keeper Dani Amos from 18 meters to make the scores 1-1.

The Ghanaian striker had a torrid time at German lower tier side Hannover 96 where he was at some point banished to train with the youth team and had to leave the team on a free transfer in January.

He only scored three times for 96, he scored all his goals in January 2021 (against Sandhausen/4:0 and most recently in Nuremberg/5:2).

He wasn't even used at Hannover 96 this season and wasn't even in the squad in the last few months, Just before the winter transfer window closed, the striker made the move to Israel.

Most recently, he had kept fit individually at the FIA ​​talent club in Hanover.