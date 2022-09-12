6 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has called on the youth to demonstrate love and patriotism at all times to propel personal and national development.

He said Ghana was a great country with remarkable history to be proud of, for which reason the younger generation must be resolute in their patriotism to the state.

Mr Agyapong observed that the youth represented the backbone of every nation and, therefore, should be a prioritized asset of the country.

The renowned legislator noted that when more attention was given to the youth, they could become responsible leaders that would uphold the image and values of the country.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour during the swearing-in ceremony of the UPSA SRC Executives and Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) - UPSA Chapter over the weekend, he admonished the youth to put the country’s interest above other considerations.

“As youth, bring together all passionate, selfless and patriotic Ghanaian citizens and use your combined knowledge, skills, ideas and other resources to support the needed development activities in the various communities with a focus on the country’s development agenda,” he said.

The Assin Central MP further reminded the students that life was not easy out there, stressing the need for them to be determined irrespective of what the odds may be.

“Today is the beginning of your own success and if you will be successful, you will pass through this school of life. Knowledge is not the end of life but your ability to turn the knowledge into making yourself meaningful in society,” he said.

Mr Agyapong said the virtues of perseverance, patience and honesty were the hallmark of success.

He advised the youth to take their destinies into their own hands as the government could not single-handedly provide employment to the growing number of graduates, let alone all the youth in the country.

The MP noted that the youth could succeed in Ghana because the country had enormous opportunities, "and that is why the nationals from other parts of the world come to Ghana and make it."

Touching on governance, he said it was worrying that while hundreds of millions of Asians were being taken out of poverty because of successful governance, millions of Africans living on the world’s richest continent in terms of natural resources continued to wallow in abject poverty.

He said the poverty in the African Continent was the result of poor governance.

“It is time, therefore, for the current generation to rise to meet the challenges of today. You have to help banish the disgraceful spectre of young Africans dying in the Mediterranean, seeking greener pastures in Europe. A look around will reveal that foreigners are making it in Ghana despite complaints that it is very difficult to make it in Ghana,” he said.

The Assin Central MP said it was unacceptable that “we are in this country always complaining about hardships and lack of opportunities, but the Syrians and other foreigners come into this country and make it."

To reverse the trend, he urged the youth to dream and think big in order to succeed in life.

"The tendency to accuse others of witchcraft and superstition when faced with failure is not the way to go. Develop the capacity to work hard,” he stated.

In his view, some people still believe that to be successful, one needs to be hardworking and go through different struggles on the person’s way up.

“It is not because the struggles are good, but because they will teach you vital lessons you need as a successful man or woman. How else will you appreciate a pesewa when you have never really been in need of one Ghana Cedi?” he quizzed.

Mr Agyapong called on the youth to avoid negative virtues such as dishonesty and I'm patience because such attitudes would not get them to their destination.

“If you intend to be celebrated, guard against dishonest and bad behaviours. Channel your resources into building a good reputation for yourself and make people around you happy. In all of these, be proactive and honest in every activity you undertake,” he stressed.

Making reference to his personal life, the MP said:

“Honesty is the important principle that has taken me far in business, you need to always be honest in your dealings. This is one principle that foreigners have as a weapon, which we lack in this country.”

He also urged the youth to be disciplined, exhibit self-control and an unwavering desire to do the right thing.

“Indeed, the chaos and filth on our streets, settlement patterns and lack of productivity are but a symptom of the levels of indiscipline that has engulfed our society. We should be disciplined in terms of respect to time, environment and everything,” he added.