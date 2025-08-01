4 hours ago

Senior Broadcast journalist and former Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere, has found himself in the custody of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) after failing to meet bail conditions following his formal charge in an ongoing corruption probe.

The case centres on a controversial revenue assurance contract awarded during his tenure.

Adom-Otchere, along with two other individuals—Otchere Kwame Baffour Awuah, Group Executive of Commercial Services at GACL, and Albert Adjetey Adjei-Laryea, CEO of Devnest Systems—has been charged in connection with suspected procurement irregularities and a sole-sourced contract allegedly awarded to a private firm without proper board approval.

Detained Over Bail Requirements

The OSP granted Adom-Otchere bail on condition that he provide two landed properties registered in his name.

However, the former GACL board chair reportedly told investigators he owns no such property in Ghana, leaving him unable to satisfy the terms of the bail. As a result, he remains in custody while the process continues.

The OSP’s decision to detain him has sparked public interest and controversy, particularly after Adom-Otchere publicly suggested that his arrest may be politically motivated.

Background of the Probe

The corruption probe stems from a revenue assurance audit contract awarded to EvaTex Logistics Limited—allegedly linked to the proprietor of Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML)—for services aimed at enhancing GACL’s non-aeronautical revenue.

According to the OSP, the contract was sole-sourced and bypassed procurement processes, raising red flags about transparency and possible abuse of office.

The investigation was initiated after revelations that the contract had been executed post-Adom-Otchere’s tenure as board chair, yet bore his administrative fingerprints in the initial stages of planning.

Adom-Otchere insists that while the board during his chairmanship encouraged management to explore revenue-enhancing options, they explicitly directed that no public funds should be used to pay external consultants.

“I in particular said at the board meeting that we can’t pay any money.

“The Ghana Airports Company cannot pay you any money at all to do this work,” he stated in a Facebook video.

According to him, the GACL board only approved a proposal allowing the firm to earn a percentage (16%) of additional revenue generated, but insisted that due diligence be done in line with procurement laws.

Clash with OSP Over Interrogation Date

Adom-Otchere was initially invited by the OSP to appear for questioning on Thursday, July 31.

However, his lawyers from Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co. requested a rescheduling to Monday, August 4, citing prior legal engagements in Kumasi.

The OSP rejected the request and warned that non-compliance could result in legal consequences.

In response, Adom-Otchere accused the OSP of orchestrating a trap to detain him.

“They want you to come at 3 O’clock, and then they will detain you. They may arrest you. They will say, go and bring this. They will say bail,” he said, alleging the move was to “teach him a lesson” for his recent criticism of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

He also alleged that the OSP had a pattern of leaking internal communication to the media in an attempt to smear suspects publicly, saying: “They sent us the letter and quickly leaked it. This is what the OSP does—media leaks to create an impression.”