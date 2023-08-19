4 hours ago

Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports

Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere, has vehemently refuted the allegations that he is involved in a plan to remove the present Managing Director of the Company, Mrs. Pamela Djamson-Tettey, from her position.

These allegations were brought forward by the Public Service Workers Union of the Company, who claimed that Mr. Adom-Otchere’s purported scheme stemmed from the MD’s alleged refusal to align with him on decisions that were believed to be against the best interests of the company.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Adom-Otchere dismissed the allegations as baseless, asserting that they either originated from incorrect briefings or were simply a product of the Union’s imagination.

He emphasized that there was no factual basis for the claims and sought to dispel any misconceptions that may have arisen from the allegations.

“Somebody may have told them and so we have to get to the grand agenda that is being waged against the board chairman because seriously, I don’t understand. Somebody must have told them something and if nobody told them anything and out of their independent reading, it turns out that their independent reading is a figment of their own imagination as they seem to be suggesting now, then we have some little investigations to do but I can say the story is not true and I have said this many times.”

Mr. Adom-Otchere indicated that he interacts with the MD on almost a daily basis and clarified that the board chairman does not have the power to either appoint or remove an MD of the Company.

“I interacted with her today and we talk almost every day. We even had a board meeting last week and all the board members were there. When the matter came out two days ago, she texted me that there was an issue that we need to meet about and I asked her to send me the copy and she didn’t send it immediately and we didn’t talk again and that is how it ended but we talked today about normal office issues.

“The board chair doesn’t do anything with appointing or removing the managing director. That authority is at the presidency and should the board chairman make that call, the MD would have been called but nothing of that sort happened.”

Source: citifmonline