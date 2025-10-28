3 hours ago

Paul Awentami Afoko, the former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has formally announced his plan to run for the post once more.

Mr. Afoko stated in a news release dated Tuesday, October 28, 2025, that his choice is the result of careful consideration and support from well-intentioned NPP members, supporters, and stakeholders. He added that his decision was partly a reaction to the NPP's ongoing demands for strong leadership.

According to Mr. Paul Afoko, he will engage the media and party members more broadly in the upcoming weeks to discuss his goals, ideas, and visions for leading the NPP.

Read the full statement below: