AS Monaco are not expecting Paul Pogba to make his debut until October, as the club takes a cautious and science-led approach to reintegrating the experienced midfielder into competitive football.

The 32-year-old French-Guinean has been sidelined for nearly two years, following a doping suspension and recurring fitness issues that derailed his second spell at Juventus.

Since his release by the Italian club in November 2024, Pogba has been training individually while plotting a return to elite-level football. Though eager to re-establish himself, Monaco are opting for prudence over sentiment.

“I can guarantee he won’t be on the pitch against Le Havre. We are here to be realistic. We expect a three-month process,” Monaco chief executive Thiago Scuro told the media.

“High-level sport is a lot about science, and it is not easy. Monaco is one of the most intense teams in Ligue 1 and play a style that requires him to be fit.”

Scuro’s comments make it clear that Pogba’s integration will be gradual, prioritizing conditioning and tactical readiness over early appearances. The club anticipates the World Cup winner could be match-ready by early October, allowing him time to rebuild rhythm and sharpness after a long layoff from team football.

Pogba’s arrival is considered a calculated gamble. While his leadership, technical prowess, and wealth of experience are unquestioned, concerns remain about his ability to adapt to Monaco’s high-tempo, pressing style—especially at this late stage in his career.

His return coincides with Monaco’s remaking under new management. The Principality club has already secured high-profile signings, including former England defender Eric Dier and Spanish winger Ansu Fati, on loan from Bayern Munich and Barcelona respectively.

Together, the trio symbolizes Monaco’s strategy of blending veteran leadership with youthful flair as they aim to reassert themselves in both Ligue 1 and European competition.

If Pogba can overcome the physical and psychological hurdles of his recent past, his comeback could be one of the season’s most compelling storylines. For now, though, Monaco and Pogba are preaching patience, focusing on preparation rather than hype.