2 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Databank Ghana, Kwadwo Addai-Mensah who is also a football enthusiast says it will be ludicrous for clubs in Ghana to moot the idea of cutting down salaries of players.

Major clubs the world over are devising means and strategies to survive amid the COVID-19 pandemic and have resorted to cost cutting measures such as slashing down the salaries of their players.

There have been talks of replicating that in Ghana but the CEO of Daabank has questioned why any club will think of doing that since most clubs do no even pay their players during the regular season.

“Let’s look at Ghana football and its entirety and not focus only on the Premiership. First division and second division, the players don’t even get their salaries when the football is ongoing so it will be difficult to tell the player that you want to cut down his pay," Mr Addae Mensah told Asempa FM.

He says the comparisons between Europe and our world is in sharp contrast as the means of income there and here differs greatly.

“The comparisons with European clubs don’t hold. In Europe, on the income statement, you will find income surplus in the balance sheet of the financial which is not the case in Ghana.

I don’t think a pay cut maybe even up for discussion in our part of the world. But the club’s too can argue that the reason for which I employed you which is to come and play football the reason is nonexistent at the moment so why do I have to pay you."he said.