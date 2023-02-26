7 hours ago

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has called on the Student Loan Trust Fund (GetFund) and the government, to immediately pay qualified applicants.

According to NUGS, some students face the prospect of not being able to register and continue their academic activities. NUGS added that some institutions have issued notices, warning students of closing the registration deadline as examinations approach.

“The National Union of Ghana Students has received several complaints from our students nationwide

about the non-payment of student loans after a long period of applications.

“It is unfortunate to also note that last semester’s arrears have also not been paid, this is a huge problem in the face of the current situation in the country with students facing the inability to register and continue their academic activity. At the moment about 70,000 students have applied.”

“We by this statement call on the Student Loan Trust Fund and the Government, to as a matter of urgency, pay qualified applicants of the student loan immediately. Students are at risk of deferring if loans are not paid immediately.”

Source: citifmonline