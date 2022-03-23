1 hour ago

President of Challenging Heights, Mr. James Kofi Annan, has asked government to release funds for the payment of Capitation Grant Arrears.

According to him, government is owing basic schools in excess of GHC315million, representing four terms arrears.

The Capitation Grant was introduced in the 2003/2004 academic year, to offer Free, Compulsory, Universal Basic Education (FCUBE) for all school going children of Ghana, in fulfilment of Article 25(1)(a) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, which states that, “basic education shall be free, compulsory, and available to all”.

The capitation grant scheme was therefore introduced to replace all fees paid by parents in public basic schools, in order to expand access, and to support school performance improvement efforts, by the schools.

In this regard, government paid all the fees which were supposed to have been paid by the children in public basic schools.

Speaking at a press conference to commend government for increasing the capitation grant from GHC4.5 to GHC10 per child every term, he added that the delays in the release of the funds equally diminishes the intended impact of the grant.

"The fees paid by the government were to cover general stationery and management, office machinery, first aid, building maintenance, sporting fees, cultural fees, sanitation fees, furniture and tools, textbook user fees, practical fees, as well as machinery for technical schools and institutions", he stated.

Story by Barbara Koranteng