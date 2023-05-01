1 hour ago

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has threatened an industrial action by the close of this week if the government does not approve and pay their new salaries.

According to JUSAG, the government’s failure to review and pay them the new salaries since 2022 has negatively affected them.

The workers add that efforts made to get the government to adhere to the road map have proved futile.

The association added that their plight is further worsened by the prevailing economic hardship and is thus demanding the government pay them their new salaries or incur their wrath.

National Secretary of JUSAG, Abdulai Yakubu in an interview withat this year’s May Day celebration in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region described their treatment by the government as unfair.

“As we celebrate May Day today, the Judicial Service workers are not happy, we are the third arm of government, rendering critical service unfortunately our salaries have not been reviewed in two years now.

“We were supposed to have our salaries reviewed and paid to us in January 2022 but that has not been done. We have gone through a lot, the COLA that we were enjoying ended and we thought that the government would have expedited action on that for us but that didn’t happen.

“We have exercised patience enough, January, February, and March came and we didn’t get it but the month of May is to pay us our reviewed and improved salaries now or else we shall advise ourselves. That is the message we have for the President.

“When we get to the end of this week and the new salary is not approved for us and we don’t get any concrete message from the government we shall explore each of the industrial actions and determine which one we would implement to get what is due us.”

Mr Yakubu added that due to the implementation of the new salaries taking effect on May 1, it is important that the government reviews their salaries to lessen the effect of the economic hardship on them.

Source: citifmonline