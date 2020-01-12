2 hours ago

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa has lamented the silence of faith-based organisations in the ongoing dispute between the Electoral Commission and some opposition parties, over the compilation of a new voters’ register.

According to the security analyst, the apparent nonchalant posture faith-based organisations have assumed in the ongoing brouhaha is a major cause for worry, considering the heightened state of affairs.

He said the faith-based organisation in the country have a strong voice in specific political issues thus their contribution could go a long way to restore some calm.

“…Unfortunately, I haven’t heard from the faith-based organisations like the Muslim Council, the Christian Council, Pentecostal council. I’m hearing from the CSOs but I haven’t really heard from maybe the Catholics. They also have a strong voice, they’ve been here before Ghana became Ghana…”

“So I think that it shouldn’t be under our watch that Ghana will be divided…,” he added.

In an attempt to provide a possible solution to the issue, Mr Bonaa suggested the Electoral Commission holds more dialogue with opposing political parties and other major key stakeholders in order to avert further divisions.

“…I’m expecting these civil society organisations, faith-based organisations, think tanks and the media to speak. I won’t say the EC is wrong, I won’t say those who are agitating are wrong but there has to be more dialogue,” Mr Bonaa concluded.

The Electoral Commission headed by Jean Mensa is bent on compiling a new voters’ register in spite of opposing reasons given by some key stakeholders and a section of Ghanaians.

This development has sparked some agitation targeted at the Electoral Commission.

Mr Bonaa was speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb at the orientation of the first batch of criminology students in Accra.

GhanaWeb